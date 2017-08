Meagan Schulz

Associate Sports Editor

Submitted Photo

TRIANGLE The Welch and York families from New Berlin decided to take on a new adventure this summer. The entire family, including grandparents, ended up at the Tri- County Microd Club racing track in Triangle, NY on Saturday nights.

This 1/10 mile clay dirt oval track located in the rolling hills surrounding Triangle, New York, designed for Micro-Hot Rods (Microds) for children ages 5-17.