CHENANGO COUNTY – New legislation will extend the”POW-MIA Memorial Highway” through portions of Chenango County as well as neighboring Broome and Madison counties.

A bill signed into law Monday pays tribute to the thousands of American service members who served in the Vietnam War.

Currently, the POW-MIA Memorial Highway runs along State Route 12 from Morristown in St. Lawrence County south through Jefferson, Lewis, and Oneida counties.