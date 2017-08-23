Trail of Truth Memorial Walk set for Thursday

BINGHAMTON – For the second year, Truth Pharm, an organization that brings to the forefront information on the opiate epidemic, will be hosting its Trail of Truth walk.

In light of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 24, the organization will spend time to honor those lost to substance use related causes in the Southern Tier.

This will be a walk and performance art piece.

According to founder Alexis Pleus, there is a family who decided to have their son’s service coincide with the walk so their family could be present for both. Their family will be traveling from Florida to attend the walk.

“We have a family who has been with Truth Pharm since the very very beginning, before Truth Pharm was even a thing... they are coming up from North Carolina to march with us to honor their son, Maxwell,” said Pleus.