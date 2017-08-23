Sheriff's Office arrest three in three separate cases

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 23rd, 2017

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office made a string of arrests over the last week, resulting in the detainment of three individuals on multiple charges in three separate cases.

Kathleen J. Brown

Endangering the welfare of a child; criminal trespass

NORWICH – A scuffle at a Norwich residence resulted in the arrest of one individual Monday.

According the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kathleen Miller illegally entered the residence of another, despite being told not to.

In the process, Miller is said to have punched and grabbed someone by the neck, and pulled a child from the arms of a family member.


