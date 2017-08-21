Voter registration deadline nears for Primary

ALBANY – The State Board of Elections reminds all state residents to register to vote for the September 12, 2017 Primary election for state & local offices.

Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight, August 18th and received by a board of elections no later than August 23rd to be valid for the upcoming primary election.

New Yorkers wanting to register in-person may do so at their county Board of Elections and at many state agency offices throughout the state, but must do so no later than August 18th to be eligible to vote in the September 12th State & Local Primary.