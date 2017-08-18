Debra Cubbedge to run as Bullthistle candidate for Norwich Town Council

NORWICH – Debra Cubbedge of Norwich has filed petitions with the Chenango County Board of Elections to run as candidate for Norwich Town Council on the independent Bullthistle line. Cubbedge is seeking election to the Council to put an end to one-party government in the Town of Norwich.

Cubbedge says she wants to encourage community members to become involved in town government and to give the voters a choice on election day. “In recent years, Republican candidates have run for town office with no opposition from the Democratic Party. Consequently, Republicans have governed with no input or oversight from Democratic and independent voters. This has led to a lack of transparency in government operations.”


