Public Defender seeks grant to manage caseload increase

NORWICH – Facing an increasing number of caseloads and limited staffing, the Chenango County Public Defender’s Office is chasing grant funds the department says will help it stay afloat.

Public Defender John Cameron sought approval from the county’s Safety and Rules Committee Wednesday to apply for nearly $30,000 in state issued grants for quality improvement and caseload reduction.

The Public Defender’s Office is handling an unprecedented number of caseloads, Cameron said, which includes DWI cases, a growing number of drug cases, and three open murder cases – and that drains time and resources, he said.