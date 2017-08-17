Questions raised about Norwich BOE's personnel appointment process

NORWICH – The Norwich City School District Board of Education convened at its regular meeting last evening where over 50 members of the public attended to voice concerns over the passing of personnel recommendations.

The board voted 4-2 to table personnel recommendations until a special Board of Education meeting set for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. This after BOE Vice President Jennifer Collins said she wasn't familiar with some of the names on the personnel recommendations sheet.

The personnel recommendations comprised teaching appointments, fall coaching appointments, and winter coaching appointments in one item on the agenda.

Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan asked if the board would consider appointing at least the teaching staff, since the start of the 2017-18 school year is less than a month away.

“I have teachers that we have to get appointed, and an assistant principal we have to get appointed. That has been on [the personnel recommendations] since last meeting,” said O'Sullivan. “Nothing's changed. We have to hire staff, school is starting in 20-odd days. I would like to at least appoint the teaching staff.”

Board of Education President John Klockowski said that it's the Superintendent's responsibility to run all personnel recommendations through the personnel committee, and that he hadn't done so. O'Sullivan said that the board never asked to see it, to which Klockowski replied, “It's a given. We're asking now.”

O'Sullivan was adamant that the role of the personnel committee was never formally decided and subsequently adopted by the board, and so to say that he was holding up the process is false.