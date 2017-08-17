Ponies to host free movie night on August 25

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are partnering with McDonald’s McClark of Binghamton to present a free showing of the movie Sing at NYSEG Stadium on Friday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the Rumble Ponies first-ever Movie Night.

There is no admission charge for the event so gather your friends, family, and neighbors and head down to the stadium. Fans will be allowed to sit in the stands, as well as the new Brass Ring Terrace and Stander Party Deck. Please note: Fans will not be permitted to sit on the field for this event.

The Rumble Ponies concession stands will be open serving a limited selection of ballpark fare for purchase such as hot dogs, cotton candy, movie-sized candy, peanuts, popcorn, and beverage.

“The Binghamton Rumble Ponies want to thank McDonald’s McClark for their partnership on this opportunity to host a free event for the families in our community,” said Assistant General Manager John “JB” Bayne. “Day in and day out, the Rumble Ponies strive to be the best community neighbor that we can be. We feel that this movie night presents a great opportunity to provide a safe and friendly place for families to go to spend time with one another.”

NYSEG Stadium has hosted free events to the public in the past, notably opening up for a viewing of the Maine-Endwell team at the 2017 Little League World Series.

Sing – Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine. (From www.imdb.com)

– Submitted