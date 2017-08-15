Ponies rumble with offensive explosion, 10-6

ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies racked up a season-high 18 hits to beat the Erie SeaWolves, 10-6, on Monday night at UPMC Park. Major League rehabber Tommy Milone allowed five home runs, but battled into the seventh inning to help Binghamton snap a three-game losing streak.

Six different Rumble Ponies compiled multiple-hit games in the series opener. Luis Guillorme led the charge with a four-hit effort. Patrick Mazeika collected three hits, including two doubles, and reached base in all five plate appearances in his Double-A debut. Patrick Biondi put together his third three-hit game of the season.

Binghamton sprinted out of the gates, opening the game with four straight singles against AJ Ladwig. Following run-scoring singles from Kevin Taylor and Matt Oberste, Mazeika deposited an RBI double into the right-field corner in his first career Double-A plate appearance. The Rumble Ponies kept up the offensive pace in the third inning. Biondi pelted the right-field wall with a two-run double, one of his three hits in the game.

The Rumble Ponies timed their offensive explosion on the right night as Erie jumped on Milone in the second inning with three solo homers. Grayson Greiner and Christin Stewart went back-to-back before AJ Simcox cleared the wall in left-center later in the inning. Mike Gerber added a solo shot in the third before Dawel Lugo cleared the left-field wall with the final blast in the seventh.

Despite the long balls, Milone fought to find a groove in the second half of his fourth rehab appearance. From the fourth through the seventh, the seven-year Major League veteran retired 10 straight batters. He exited with two outs in the seventh after retiring Gerber on a fly out.

The Rumble Ponies stiff-armed the SeaWolves comeback bid with more production against Erie’s bullpen. After Binghamton’s lead was clipped to one, Guillorme threaded an RBI double down the left-field line in the fifth against Victor Alcontara. Gustavo Nunez added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Milone (1-0) allowed nine hits over 6-2/3 innings to earn his first Eastern League victory since 2010. Tyler Bashlor and PJ Conlon combined for 2-1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Ladwig (7-5) allowed five runs on eleven hits in three innings the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (69-49) continue their visit to Erie on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Delgado takes the hill against LHP Matt Crouse. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tommy Milone’s five home runs were the most allowed in a game by one pitcher in Binghamton franchise history…the 18 hits were the most Binghamton has had in a game since they collected that many on September 5, 2016 against Erie…the Rumble Ponies bullpen has allowed one run in their last 31-2/3 innings…Binghamton lowered their magic number to clinch a postseason berth to 14

Tickets for Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

– Submitted