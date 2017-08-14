County Farm Bureau advocates for ‘Fair Repair Act’

NORWICH – The Chenango County Farm Bureau is throwing support behind a statewide proposal that could make it easier for farmers to repair modern, high-tech farming equipment.

The Fair Repair Act is sponsored by several upstate legislators, including 52nd Senate District Republican Fred Akshar. It would require manufacturers of digital electronic parts to include with their products clear repair information – such as manuals and software – that consumers would need to fix broken equipment.

As it stands, repair manuals and other information is offered only to the manufacturer’s repair channel, or certified technicians who specialize with specific brands, making it difficult for individuals to make their own repairs.