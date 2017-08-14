Gsellman gels in Doubleheader split

AKRON, OH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night at Canal Park. Major League rehabber Robert Gsellman tossed six scoreless innings to guide the Ponies to a 6-1 victory in the opener before Binghamton dropped the nightcap in a 2-1 final.

Game 1 – Binghamton 6, Akron 1

Gsellman shined in his fourth rehab outing with the Rumble Ponies. He struck out two in a perfect first and stepped around a single in a blank second. Gsellman stranded a runner in the third, opening a stretch in which he set down nine straight Akron hitters. The righty closed his night by fanning Francisco Mejia to cap a blank sixth inning.

For the fourth time in five games, Binghamton cracked the scoreboard in the first inning. Kevin Taylor zipped an RBI double to the left-field alley against Shao-Ching Chiang, plating Kevin Kaczmarski from second. Tomas Nido doubled the lead by stroking a two-out RBI single to right.

The Rumble Ponies offense roared again in the fourth. Kaczmarski roped a two-run triple down the right-field line and then scampered home on a wild pitch to kick Binghamton’s lead to five runs. Taylor added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Gsellman (1-0) struck out five and scattered three hits over six scoreless innings to claim the victory. Drew Smith allowed a home run to Yu Chang in the seventh, snapping Binghamton’s bullpen scoreless streak at 23-2/3 innings.

Chiang (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits over 5-1/3 innings in the loss.

Game 2 – Akron 2, Binghamton 1

The RubberDucks wasted little time getting on the board. Bobby Bradley plated the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Ivan Castillo tacked on by pulling an RBI double down the right-field line in the second.

A pair of Akron relievers kept the Ponies at bay through the first five innings. Spot-starter David Speer struck out three over 2-2/3 scoreless innings. Robbie Aviles set down the first six Ponies he faced before stranding a pair of runners in the fifth.

Leandaro Linares escaped the sixth inning unscathed after allowing two to reach, but served up a home run to LJ Mazzilli to open the seventh inning and surrendered a single to Dale Burdick. Cameron Hill took over and notched the final two outs to seal the doubleheader split.

Molina (1-6) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three over six innings in the loss. Aviles (5-2) garnered the win for Akron.

The Rumble Ponies (68-47) continue their four-game series in Akron on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the mound against LHP Luis Lugo. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The nightcap loss snapped Binghamton’s winning streak at seven games, tied for their longest winning streak of the season…Binghamton split their seventh doubleheader of the season…Binghamton’s magic number to clinch a postseason berth is 16

