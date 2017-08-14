Rain wins again at Afton Motorsports Park

AFTON – Once again, this past Friday night, rain cancelled the racing program at the Afton Motorsports Park.

Curtis Lumber and ZMK Construction, who were going to sponsor the racing on Friday night will have their night moved to Friday, September 1, which is Season Championship Night.

A reminder that the Afton Motorsports Park will be silent this Friday, August 18, due to the Delaware County Fair in Walton, NY.

Coming up on Friday night, August 25, at the Afton Motorsports Park, will be Patriot Masonary/Joey Coulter Kids Club C.A.R.S. Night – featuring an Empire State Series race for the IMCA Modifieds plus Modifieds, Open Sportsman, Crate Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Four Cylinder Trucks.

All Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6:15 p.m. and the first heat goes green at 7 p.m. sharp.

