Ducks keep Ponies bats out of quack, 4-0

AKRON, OH – Akron RubberDucks starter Matt Whitehouse teamed up with a pair of relievers to blank the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. The Rumble Ponies suffered their second straight shutout loss and dropped their third consecutive game.

In uncharacteristic fashion, the Rumble Ponies defense was off kilter in the first inning. The Ponies committed two errors, allowing Akron to score twice while only collecting one hit. Gustavo Nunez’s drop on a potential double play ball opened the door. With the bases loaded, Tomas Nido fired wide of third on a pickoff attempt allowing Akron to score first. Taylor Murphy doubled the lead with an infield single to third.

Akron added to their lead in the fifth, snapping a stretch of ten straight retired by Corey Oswalt. Bobby Bradley capped a four-hit inning for the Ducks by pelting the center-field wall with a two-out, two-run double.

Whitehouse (7-6) motored through seven innings scoreless innings to secure the series victory for Akron. The southpaw struck out five and scattered four hits. DJ Brown and Cameron Hill each tossed a scoreless inning.

Oswalt (9-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits over six innings in his first loss since May 20. He struck out six and walked three.

The Rumble Ponies (68-49) open a three-game series against the SeaWolves in Erie on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Tommy Milone takes the mound against RHP AJ Ladwig. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton dropped back-to-back shutouts for the first time since September 1 & 2, 2016…the Rumble Ponies went 0-for-13 with runners on base…the Rumble Ponies bullpen has allowed one run in the last 29-1/3 innings

