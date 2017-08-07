Behavioral Health Services considers opening office at UHS

CHENANGO COUNTY – UHS Chenango Memorial may become the newest site for behavioral health treatment that’s offered by Chenango County’s Behavioral Health Service Center.

Chenango County Behavioral Health Services is entertaining a notion to open a satellite clinic inside UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, something state law had prohibited.

But with recent changes in state law which now permit behavioral services in a hospital setting, swayed by the legislature’s push to combine health services, a Behavioral Health Services office in the hospital is likely in the near future, according to BHS Director Ruth Roberts.