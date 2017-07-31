County cancels residency requirement for corrections officers

CHENANGO COUNTY – A new policy signed by the governor will allow the Chenango County correctional facility to waive the residency requirement for corrections officer applicants.

Facing a staffing shortage and shrinking list of eligible applicants, the proposal to change the residency requirement for corrections officers was first brought to the county legislature last August.

According to Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting, the turnover in corrections officers has been a tremendous burden in recent years. In fact, the department saw an average loss of 23 personnel per year between 2010 and 2016.