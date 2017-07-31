'Coffee with Claudia' in Cortland this week

CORTLAND — On Friday, July 28 Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced Coffee with Claudia in Cortland. Coffee with Claudia is series of small group meetings across the 22nd Congressional District. During these meetings, constituents will have the opportunity to meet and speak directly with Rep. Tenney one-on-one, in small groups.

Although an appointment is not required, constituents are encouraged to call ahead to schedule a meeting at their convenience, as all available slots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone interested in scheduling a meeting should contact the New Hartford District office at 315-732-0713.