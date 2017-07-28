Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Impact Project join forces for 91st project

AFTON, NY – Many of us get up the morning and are able to do the things we want to do each day.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for a 70-year old widow in Afton, New York. Ginny Nelson has been dealing with two bad knees for several years now. Things recently came to a unsustainable situation when she fell and broke one of her legs.

On August 17, Ginny will be heading to the hospital for knee surgery. Her situation being challenging as it is, she has no handicap accessibility to her home at all. Ginny has spent the better part of the last two months confined to her home. All of that is about to change.

On Saturday July 29, starting at 8 a.m. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies players and staff are joining with The Impact Project to build Ginny a new handicap ramp.

Additional volunteers and resources are coming in from Curtis lumber, Rentals to Go, Greene Trojan House Deli & Catering, Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church and the First Church of Nazarene in Binghamton.

When completed this will be The Impact Project’s 91st project.

The Impact Project is an independent Christian non-profit 501c3 organization that provides major home repairs to low income, elderly and/or handicapped homeowners. Since its inception in 2004, they have completed 90 projects in five counties with the assistance of over 2,800 volunteers.

