Trio charged with high-level drug felonies in Afton

AFTON– Three people were arrested by the New York State Police on Sunday after officers pulled the trio over and allegedly discovered a significant amount of narcotics in their possession.

The driver, Jason W. Rodriguez, 37, of Brooklyn, and both passengers, Adrian S. Beall, 20, of Austin, Texas and Cecily R. Choi, 24, of Highlands, New Jersey, were all arrested on multiple high-level drug felonies after being pulled over on State Route 41 in the Town of Afton, said police.

Police allegedly discovered a significant amount of LSD, along with cocaine, prescription drugs and marijuana, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

They were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, also a class A misdemeanor, officials reported.

The driver, Rodriguez, was also charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

The three were arraigned in Afton Town Court, and remanded to the Chenango County jail on $10,000 bail.

-Tyler Murphy, Newsroom Coordinator