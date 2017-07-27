Gsellman to rehab with Rumble Ponies on Thursday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Robert Gsellman, a member of Binghamton’s pitching staff in 2015 and 2016, will return to the Southern Tier to make a Major League rehab appearance in relief for the Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. Gsellman is returning to action following a left hamstring strain he suffered on June 27.

Gsellman, 24, made his Major League debut with the New York Mets last season. In 25 games (21 starts) with the Mets across two seasons he has gone 9-7 with a 4.77 ERA.

The righty from Santa Monica, CA compiled a 10-11 record and a 3.18 ERA in 27 starts spanning two seasons with the Binghamton Mets.

Tickets for Thursday’s game can be purchased at any time at the Rumble Ponies’ website (www.bingrp.com). The NYSEG Stadium box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Fans can also call (607) 722-FUNN to purchase tickets for Thursday’s game.

