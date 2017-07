NORWICH On Sunday, July 23 the Verizon Authorized Retailer, TCC in the Town of Norwich will be donating school supplies free-of-charge to Norwich students who stop by between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Located at 5403 State Rt. 12 across the street from Wal-Mart, the local Verizon store will be one of nearly 1,000 participating TCC and Wireless Zones stores teaming up to donate 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies through TCC's annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.