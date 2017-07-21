Robert D. Jeffrey to run for Alderman Ward 6

NORWICH – Lifelong Norwich-resident Robert D. Jeffrey has officially announced his candidacy in the upcoming election for Alderman Ward 6 for the City of Norwich Common Council.

Jeffrey announces his campaign for Alderman in response to areas of the City of Norwich – and Ward 6 in particular – that he believes need "serious attention."

"My main concern is every resident in the City of Norwich is only one or two blocks away from an area that needs serious attention," said Jeffrey. "There is a deterioration of the neighborhoods in Ward 6 and I hope to change that through open communication with residents."

Son of Bob Jeffrey and Monica Branciforti Jeffrey, Jeffrey says he's a lifelong resident of York Street in downtown Norwich and he has seen an air of complacency over the years hinder his community.