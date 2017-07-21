Families keep cool with YES Safe Choices and The Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Submitted Photo

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thousands of families came out to beat the summer heat at the annual YES Safe Choices Super Splash Day with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, July 19th.

Super Splash Day is a free event sponsored by YES Safe Choices in conjunction with the Rumble Ponies, where families and local nonprofit organizations can request tickets to enjoy an afternoon game in designated wet or dry zones.

This year, over 5,800 tickets were given out to families throughout Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware Counties.

Senator Akshar was at NYSEG Stadium and joined in on the fun.

“This game is a perfect opportunity for families to spend quality time together in a fun environment,” Senator Akshar said. “It’s a great way to create positive, long-lasting memories on a summer afternoon.”

Rumble Ponies staff used hoses and water guns to keep fans in the wet zones cool, while fans looking to take in the game from a drier location were able to sit behind home plate and take in the Rumble Ponies’ double header against the Akron Rubber Ducks.

YES Safe Choices is a partnership between Senator Akshar and Lourdes Hospital. For more information on YES Safe Choices, please visit www.YesSafeChoices.org.

