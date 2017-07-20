Maine-Endwell topples the Junior Hellcats in District 6 playoffs

Tracie Vinal Photo

ENDWELL – When the dust settled for the season, The Chenango County Junior Hellcats remarkably played Maine-Endwell six times – splitting the six games series at 3-3 – however, it was Maine-Endwell who earned the most important win, eliminating the Junior Hellcats with a 2-1 win on Tuesday, July 18.

After losing to M-E on Saturday, July 15, the Junior Hellcats entered into an elimination game with Maine-Endwell – winner earns the right to advance to play Vestal, loser goes home.

The series record at the time sat in favor of the Hellcats at 3-2 – as the Hellcats earned the better of M-E throughout the regular season, taking the series at 3-1.

However, back-to-back playoff wins for M-E sent the Junior Hellcats packing.

“M-E scored two in the first off of good hitting. (M-E) put the ball in play, moved runners, and produced. There were a few close calls that didn't go our way, that helped M-E put runners on base. We were fortunate to escape with just two (runs) allowed,” said Junior Hellcats head coach Nick McCullough.

Following the bottom of the first inning – where Maine-Endwell smashed in two runs for the 2-0 lead – the Junior Hellcats buckled down and went to work, blanking the Spartans for the remainder of the game.