NYSPHSAA announces partnership with Legend Rings

LATHAM, NY – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Legend Rings. Legend will be the Official Ring Supplier for the 2017-18 NYSPHSAA Championships and the 2017 NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame.

Legend Rings is a Canadian based company which creates championship rings for teams across all levels including professional, college, high school, and amateur sports. They strive to create top quality products at an affordable price so everyone can be a Legend. As part of the partnership Legend Rings will be the Official Championship Ring Supplier of the NYSPHSAA State Championships and will design state championship rings for interested schools and student-athletes.

“We are very proud to have partnered with NYSPHSAA, its schools and athletes,” said Kyle Ferbey, Legend Rings CEO. “We take so much pride in what we do and having the opportunity to create custom Championship Rings for hard working and very deserving athletes is extremely rewarding for us.”

Legend Rings will also provide each of the six members of the 2017 NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame class with a unique and specially designed ring to commemorate their induction.

“We are excited to have Legend Rings join NYSPHSAA as a partner for the 2017-18 school year,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Legend Rings has made beautiful championship rings for professional teams, colleges and high schools. We are looking forward to seeing their work for NYSPHSAA State Championship teams this season.”

The 2017 NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is Wednesday, July 26 at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton, NY.

