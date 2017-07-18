Flexen named league pitcher of the week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter Chris Flexen has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. On Thursday night against the Reading Fightin Phils, he took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning en route to his fifth win in six starts with the Ponies. The righty combined with Scarlyn Reyes for Binghamton’s first nine-inning one-hitter in more than two years.

Selected by the Mets in the 14th round in 2012, Flexen has gone 5-1 with a 1.73 ERA since getting promoted to Double-A in early June. Flexen has thrown at least six innings in each of his starts with Binghamton and has allowed two runs or fewer in all but one game.

Flexen becomes the third Rumble Pony to earn league honors this year. Champ Stuart and PJ Conlon were also recognized by the league in May.

The Rumble Ponies (50-38) start a five-game, three-day series against the Akron RubberDucks starting on Monday at 5:35 p.m. The Ponies resume a suspended game before playing their regularly scheduled contest. LHP PJ Conlon takes the mound against LHP Thomas Pannone in the resumed game. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:20 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

– Submitted