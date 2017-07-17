ARP/Street Rodder Magazine Road Tour visits Northeast Classic Car Museum

(L-R) Jeffrey and Dixey

NORWICH – ARP/Street Rodder Magazine Road Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance made a pit-stop at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich Monday, July 10, as part of the tour's Syracuse Nationals Week Tour. Roughly 30 antique car riders stopped by the Northeast Classic Car Museum to be wooed at museums' displays during a tour guided by museum Executive Director Bob Jeffrey. Road Tour Director Jerry Dixey was also along for the ride as part of his 22nd year on the road tour. According to Dixey, the series of 10 tours covers over 25,000 miles across the country. A Mr. & Mrs. R.D. and Debby Walker hailing all the way from Atlanta, GA were in attendance.