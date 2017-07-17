Experience gained in playoff loss for Junior Hellcats

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 17th, 2017

NORWICH – The playoffs for the District 6 Junior Legion playoffs proved to be a somewhat of a rude awakening for the Junior Hellcats, who fell back to earth with a 7-2 loss on Saturday to Maine-Endwell.

“It was rough game. Overall, we didn’t play terrible. They just played better. We didn’t execute pitches when we needed to, we didn’t execute consecutive at bats to really get anything going,” said Junior Hellcat head coach Nick McCullough.

The Junior Hellcats battled – however, a big setback in the outcome came in the early innings when a 0-0 first inning turned into a quick 4-0 lead for Maine-Endwell after the top of the second.

“We went with Nick (Shoemaker) on the mound to start. He didn’t pitch bad. We had a rough inning in the second, they put together good AB’s. But he settled down really well and got in a pretty nice groove. Kept us in the game, and that’s all you can ask for. Too bad we couldn’t get him a lead,” said coach McCullough.


