Natoli, Genute file petitions for Norwich City Court Judge runs

Frank Speziale Photos

NORWICH – Local attorney Steve Natoli and Chenango County Assistant District Attorney Mike Genute each filed nominating petitions for their candidacy for Norwich City Court Judge on Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13 respectively at the Chenango County Board of Elections.

It's reported that Natoli and Genute each filed their candidacy on both the Republican and Conservative lines, and that the minimum number of signatures to effectively nominate a candidate is 78, or about 5 percent of the City's population.

Natoli said, "[On July 12], I have filed petitions containing over 550 signatures of City of Norwich residents supporting my candidacy for the position of Norwich City Court Judge. I am humbled by the overwhelming support that has been expressed by our local community since announcing my candidacy earlier this year."