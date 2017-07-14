All American BMX uses down weekend to prepare for important upcoming races

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 14th, 2017

Submitted Photo

CHENANGO COUNTY – The All American BMX riders planned on practicing – with no competition this past weekend – however, that itch to compete was too much, giving in to just one race at Tri-City BMX, on Friday, July 7.

“(We) may take the weekend off and just train here,” said Dave Lawson, All American BMX coach prior to the decision to race on Sunday.

The idea behind the break in competition for this past weekend, being prepared, being rested, and being all-around ready for the upcoming busy slate of races the next few weekends.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

