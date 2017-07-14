Rain delay pushes PONY League playoffs to Friday

CHENANGO COUNTY – Below is the Otsenango PONY League schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, which will now start this Friday, July 14, weather permitting.

• Division A first-place Edmeston (9-1) hosting Division B second-place Cooperstown (5-4)

• Division B first-place Unatego (9-0) hosting Division A second-place Greene (4-4-1)

• Division C first-place Sherburne (7-1-1) hosting Division D second-place Delhi (6-3)

• Division D first-place South Kortright (7-2) at Division B second-place Schenevus (6-3)

All games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14. – The South Kortright and Schenevus game will be at Schenevus due to field availability, South Kortright will be home team. These dates and times are tentative – due to there being rain in the forecast.

The second round of the Otsenango PONY League playoffs will be played on Saturday, July 15, as the semifinal games will be played at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Neahwa Park in Oneonta. The winners of the Division A and B bracket will play at 12 p.m., with the winners of the Division C and D bracket playing at 3 p.m. On Tuesday, July 18, the teams that advance to the championship game, will face off at Sidney Central School at 5:30 p.m.

The remaining teams in the Otsenango PONY League divisions that did not make the winners bracket of the playoffs are entered into the consolation tournament.

The Quarterfinals of the consolation tournament were scheduled for Thursday, July 13 with the higher seed playing home. These games have now been pushed to Friday, July 14:

• One seed: Oneonta (5-4 overall) - Bye

• Two seed: Unadilla Valley - Bye

• Three seed Worcester (4-5 overall) hosting sixth-seeded Margaretville (0-9 overall)

• Four seed Milford (0-8-1 overall) hosting fifth-seeded Cobleskill (0-9 overall)

Advancing to the semifinals of the consolation tournament, the schedule will be as follows, on Saturday, July 15.

Saturday, July @ 15th

Top-seeded Oneonta home vs. winner of fifth/fourth seed game at Oneonta High School – 11 a.m.

Second-seeded Unadilla Valley home vs. winner sixth/third seed game at Unadilla Valley Central School – 5:30 p.m.

The Championship game of the consolation tournament will be played on Wednesday, July 19, at the higher seed at 5:30 p.m.

Stay tuned in a later edition of The Evening Sun for updated schedules and further results.