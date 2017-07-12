Man rejects DA's offer, opts for trial; could face more than 30 years if convicted

NORWICH – A man facing felony charges opted to reject an offer proposed by the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office and proceed to trial.

The Chenango County Court convened for an afternoon session on Monday, July 10, for the case of Samuel J. Ackermann.

Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. presided over the proceeding.

First Assistant District Attorney Michael D. Ferrarese represented the people in the matter, while Public Defender John D. Cameron represented the defendant.

Ackermann, of Norwich, stands before the court on a four count grand jury indictment including two separate counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, both class B felonies; criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, a class D felony and reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony.

The charges stem from an incident dating back to March 8, 2017, in the Village of Oxford following an investigation by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division along with members of the Oxford Village Police Department and Norwich City Police Department. During the investigation, road patrol members said they attempted to stop a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu allegedly operated by Samuel J. Ackermann.