South New Berlin Horseshoe Club

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – As of the week of July 5, Rustic Ridge Winery remains at the top of the standings for the South New Berlin Horseshoe league.

Rustic Ridge Winery, comprised of the duo of Ron Anderson and Larry Shaw, remain in first-place, adding 3.5 wins and just half a point to a loss since last week.

P&E – Chris Eastman and Floyd Wagner – have now held down the second-place spot for two weeks. After jumping fifth to second, the duo has held on for this week’s standings, having secured a 4-0 go this most current week.