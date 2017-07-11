Oxford’s Community Band set to kick-off summer season

OXFORD–The first Oxford Community Band Summer Concert was held in LaFayette Park on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. Francis Wilcox, this summer’s band director, announced the upcoming schedule for the session. The Band performs on Thursday evenings on the parks in Oxford. The remaining Thursday concert dates are: July 20, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. The July performances, held in LaFayette Park, are at 7:30 p.m. The last two concerts in August, one held at Washington Park (across from Bida Home) and the other at the Oxford Historical Society Depot-Museum, are both at 7 p.m.