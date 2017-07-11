Three Chenango County football players invited to Ithaca College Skills Showcase

Cameron Turner Photo

ITHACA – Held at Ithaca College on Sunday, July 9, the New York State High School Football Coaches Association gathered approximately 184 student-athletes together, to showcase their football skills for a multitude of college scouts.

This invite only showcase, saw high school football players from all around New York State – coming from the Albany Combine, Syracuse Combine, Rochester Combine, Binghamton Combine, Rochester-Buffalo Combine, and the Long Island Combine.

Representing Chenango County was incoming seniors Coy Austin of Greene, and Robert Shepard of Norwich, as well as incoming junior Eric Conant of Norwich. Tristan Austin, an incoming freshman from Greene, was invited to the skills showcase but was unable to attend due to personal reasons.