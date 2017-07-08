The competitiveness of Gus Macker always shines through

NORWICH – Gus Macker is well underway, whether it rains or the blistering heats pelts the Macker-goers this weekend – rain or shine Gus Macker 3 on 3 basketball is back in Norwich for 2017.

Gus Macker is now in its 22nd year of being held in Norwich, NY and with it each year comes the thousands of athletes and fans who pile on to East Main Street – lining both sides with eager basketball-minded people.

What are they all here for? Well, whatever level of play – whether it be the younger aged courts or the upper-age courts – everyone is gathered in one location to watch, learn, helping the game of basketball to evolve in the local community. With all that, comes the fun of Macker, the competitiveness and that is what keeps people coming back.

“Macker is an amazing community event, all you have to do is look at the number of people that volunteer their time and the number of teams that come back year after year to know what a special weekend it is for Norwich,” said Kyle Edwards of team Sliced Bread in the men’s top bracket. “I think the competition is very high. Especially on top men’s there are a lot of guys who have played in college at some level or even have played professionally, which makes it a lot of fun.”

That being said, Edwards has worked his way up the street, playing since he was eight-years old, as so many other athletes have done – starting on the kid courts and eventually finding himself at the top court many years later.