Two charged following Thursday afternoon drug bust

NORWICH – Two individuals remain incarcerated at the Chenango County Correctional Facility following an investigation into the sale of heroin in the City of Norwich that was concluded Thursday afternoon. The investigation spanned several months and included members of the Norwich Police Department and members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were charged as follows:

• BRYAN J. PETRY, 34, of Norwich, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony and criminal nuisance first degree, a Class E Felony. The criminal sale of a controlled substance third degree charge alleges that Petry knowingly and unlawfully sold a narcotic drug being ‘heroin’.