Lady Bobcats excel, sending three to compete in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Three Bainbridge-Guilford student-athletes are prepping their bags to head to Florida, during the week of July, 10.

These three girls – Abigail Selfridge and Zamira Caldwell of the class of 2019, and Erica Selfridge of the class of 2021 – have made the regional team that will compete in the IREVA High Performance volleyball tournament.

“The IREVA High Performance (HP) program selects, develops and support junior level female athletes who have the desire to become the best volleyball players at the highest level of which they are capable. The program is highly competitive and provides athletes with an opportunity to train and compete with some of the region’s best athletes and coaches,” reads an except from the Iroquois-Empire Volleyball Association website.

Bainbridge-Guilford head volleyball coach, Tami Selfridge, will be making the trip to Florida as a spectator and mother – rather than a coach, this time around.

“The IREVA program, they really just have awesome coaches. The coaches do such a great job, a lot of the coaches have come up through the program and they just love the game and love to tech kids the game. It is great for us (B-G) coming from a little school, because the girls don’t get that kind of exposure,” said coach Selfridge. “It is so incredible, they’ll play teams from Texas and Florida and California. I will be traveling as a parent only, which is good. It is great for them because they all need other coaches input.”