Greene student visits U.S. Capitol after winning art competition

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 6th, 2017

Submitted photo

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney stands with Greene Central High School student Claire Nolan in front of Nolan's winning artwork in the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the wake of being named winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, Greene Central High School student Claire Nolan was treated to a trip to visit Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's Washington, D.C. office on Monday, June 29.

Nolan's winning piece – titled “Fire in the Three Realms” – now adorns a wall in the U.S. Capitol Building where it will remain for the next year.


