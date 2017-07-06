Greene student visits U.S. Capitol after winning art competition

Submitted photo

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney stands with Greene Central High School student Claire Nolan in front of Nolan's winning artwork in the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the wake of being named winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, Greene Central High School student Claire Nolan was treated to a trip to visit Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's Washington, D.C. office on Monday, June 29.

Nolan's winning piece – titled “Fire in the Three Realms” – now adorns a wall in the U.S. Capitol Building where it will remain for the next year.