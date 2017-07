2017 NBT Bank Summer Concert Series by CBA kicks-off tonight

Photo courtesy of the Chenango Blues Association

NORWICH The inaugural show of the 2017 NBT Bank Summer Concert Series presented by the Chenango Blues Association (CBA) will commence in Norwich's East Park tonight, July 6 in the form of a kick-off block party.

McLovins will take to the stage at 7 p.m. tonight as the first concert of the free nine-show series slated to run every Thursday night in the months of July and August.

Hailing from Hartford, CT, McLovins describe its musical-influences as a mix between The Band, The Flaming Lips, and The Meters.