2017 NBT Bank Summer Concert Series by CBA kicks-off tonight

Photo courtesy of the Chenango Blues Association

NORWICH – The inaugural show of the 2017 NBT Bank Summer Concert Series presented by the Chenango Blues Association (CBA) will commence in Norwich's East Park tonight, July 6 in the form of a kick-off block party.

McLovins will take to the stage at 7 p.m. tonight as the first concert of the free nine-show series slated to run every Thursday night in the months of July and August.

Hailing from Hartford, CT, McLovins describe its musical-influences as a mix between The Band, The Flaming Lips, and The Meters.