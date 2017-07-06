NYSPHSAA announces 2016-2017 Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction and Excellence winners

LATHAM, NY- The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Inc. (NYSPHSAA) announces its 2016-17 Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction and School of Excellence winners. Schools can earn School of Distinction status by having 100 percent of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. Scholar-Athlete teams require 75 percent of the team’s rosters grade point average be 90.00 or above.

The full list of School of Distinction winners is listed below:

• Section 1– Ursuline School – 14 teams

• Section 2– Fort Ann Central School – 7 teams

• Section 2– Saratoga Central Catholic High School – 14 teams

• Section 3– Christian Brothers Academy – 27 teams

• Section 3– Jamesville-Dewitt High School – 26 teams

• Section 4– Living Word Academy – 4 teams

• Section 5– Canisteo-Greenwood High School – 18 teams

• Section 5– McQuaid Jesuit School – 16 teams

• Section 8– Bethpage Senior High School – 28 teams

• Section 8– Farmingdale Senior High School – 27 teams

• Section 8– Jericho Senior High School – 30 teams

• Section 8– John F. Kennedy High School – 25 teams

• Section 8–Locust Valley High School – 24 teams

• Section 8– Manhassett Secondary School – 29 teams

• Section 8–Paul D. Schreiber Seniors High School – 29 teams

• Section 11– Babylon Jr./Sr. High School – 25 teams

• Section 11– Elwood/John Glenn High School – 20 teams

• Section 11– Rocky Point High School – 23 teams

• Section 11– Shelter Island School – 8 teams

New this year, schools can earn a School of Excellence award by having 75 percent of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award. The complete list of the

School of Excellence award winners can be found below:

• Section 1– Arlington High School – 30 teams

• Section 1– Irvington High School – 25 teams

• Section 1– North Salem Middle/High School – 22 teams

• Section 1– Nyack Senior High School – 22 teams

• Section 1– Rye High School – 21 teams

• Section 1– Yorktown High School – 25 teams

• Section 2– Averill Park High School – 25 teams

• Section 2– Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Sr. High School – 24 teams

• Section 2– Fort Plain Jr./Sr. High School – 13 teams

• Section 2– Maple Hill High School – 18 teams

• Section 2– Mechanicville Jr./Sr. High School – 16 teams

• Section 2– Waterford-Halfmoon Jr./Sr. High School – 12 teams

• Section 3– Cazenovia High School – 23 teams

• Section 3– Cortland Jr./Sr. High School – 20 teams

• Section 3– East Syracuse-Minoa Central High School – 21 teams

• Section 4– Bainbridge-Guilford High School – 15 teams

• Section 4– Newark Valley Senior High School – 16 teams

• Section 4– Notre Dame High School – 16 teams

• Section 4– Owego Free Academy – 21 teams

• Section 4– Southern Cayuga Secondary Academy – 10 teams

• Section 4– Walton High School – 11 teams

• Section 5– Dalton-Nunda High School – 13 teams

• Section 5– Hornell Senior High School – 17 teams

• Section 5– Palmyra-Macedon Seniors High School – 16 teams

• Section 6– Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School – 11 teams

• Section 6– Lancaster High School – 31 teams

• Section 6–Lockport High School – 21 teams

• Section 6– Medina High School – 16 teams

• Section 6– Olean High School – 16 teams

• Section 6– Pine Valley Central Jr./Sr. High – 6 teams

• Section 6– Springville-Griffith Institute High School – 21 teams

• Section 6– Starpoint High School – 22 teams

• Section 6– West Seneca East Senior High School – 22 teams

• Section 6– West Seneca West Senior High School – 25 teams

• Section 6– Williamsville North High School – 32 teams

• Section 6– Wilson High School – 14 teams

• Section 8– Garden City High School – 31 teams

• Section 8– Lynbrook Senior High School – 24 teams

• Section 8–Wheatley School – 22 teams

• Section 9– Monroe-Woodbury High School – 24 teams

• Section 10– Lisbon Central School – 5 teams

• Section 11– Kings Park High School – 22 teams

• Section 11– Miller Place High School – 22 teams

• Section 11– Sachem High School East – 23 teams

• Section 11– Sachem High School North – 23 teams

• Section 11– Smithtown High School-East – 29 teams

• Section 11– Smithtown High School-West – 29 teams

The purpose of the “School of Distinction” and “School of Excellence” award is to unite varsity coaches in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide honor. NYSPHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete team award was initiated in the 1991-1992 school year. The School of Distinction award, established in 2002-03 and the School of Excellence award, established this year, are sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan.

– Submitted