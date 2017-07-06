Oxford PONY League focuses on finishing out league play

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

OXFORD – After a week long hiatus away from the baseball diamond, the lads of the Oxford Blackhawk PONY league team are back in business.

Finishing last week with an even record of 1-1-1, the Oxford squad are seeking to cap off the Fourth of July holiday with a win this afternoon, due in part to their improved play as of late.

This afternoon’s game serves up a tough test for the Blackhawks in Cherry Valley Springfield- the current division A leader in Otesanango PONY league action. With the inter-league playoffs opening on July 13, the guess is as good as any high school summer ball analyst as to whom will come out of the regular season with a playoff berth.