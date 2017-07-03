Conlon, Moore Push Ponies to Sens sweep

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies took both games of a doubleheader against the Harrisburg Senators, Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. After walking off 1-0 in game one, the Ponies rumbled back for a 3-2 victory in the nightcap. Binghamton and Harrisburg have played five straight one-run games.

Game one: Binghamton 1, Harrisburg 0

P.J. Conlon and Matthew Crownover dueled for six innings before Binghamton finally broke through in the seventh and final frame. Conlon gave up six hits and struck out three in the no-decision, while Crownover coughed up just four hits while whiffing six.

Still scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, the Ponies needed just two batters to earn the win. Kevin Kaczmarski’s line drive to centerfield eluded the dive of Darian Sanford, resulting in a leadoff triple. The next batter, Gustavo Nunez, hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Kaczmarski and giving Binghamton a 1-0 win.

Ben Griset (3-0) pitched a perfect top half of the seventh inning with one strikeout.

Andrew Robinson (1-1) took his first loss of the season and has allowed tallies in back-to-back appearances.

Game two: Binghamton 3, Harrisburg 2

The start to the nightcap was quite different than the start to game one. Casey Delgado gave up a single and walked three in the opening frame, aiding the Senators to a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg tacked on another run in the second to pad their early advantage. With runners on the corners and Corban Joseph at the dish, Darian Sanders attempted to swipe second base. Colton Plaia’s throw evaded L.J. Mazzilli’s glove and squeaked into centerfield, allowing Jake Lowery to score from third.

The Ponies responded quickly in the home half though, when Tyler Moore earned his first RBI as a Rumble Ponies. His bases-loaded single scored David Thompson to halve the deficit, 2-1.

After a fifty-minute rain delay in the top of the third inning, Scarlyn Reyes was summoned from the bullpen to relieve Delgado. Reyes tossed 2-2/3 scoreless innings to keep it a one-run game.

Binghamton didn’t break through until the bottom of the sixth inning, taking advantage of a Senators blunder. Moore again stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, and after fouling off four two-strike pitches, hit a hard ground ball to Joseph at second base. Joseph’s throw went awry, allowing Thompson and Mazzilli to score, giving the Ponies their first lead of the contest, 3-2.

Corey Taylor (5-4) pitched two scoreless innings and helped leave the potential tying run on third base in the seventh inning,

Jimmy Cordero (2-3) pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed the winning run, despite it being unearned.

The Rumble Ponies (43-34) conclude their four-game set with the Senators on Monday night. Binghamton sends RHP Corey Oswalt to the rubber to face Harrisburg RHP John Simms. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at NYSEG Sstadium. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 p.m. on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

Postgame notes:

Binghamton has swept four doubleheaders in seven tries…the Rumble Ponies were out hit in both games…Matt Oberste extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in game one…

