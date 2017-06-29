Earlville Opera House presents Women of Folk, Sponsored by Preferred Mutual

EARLVILLE– An incredible family legacy comes together when the Earlville Opera House presents Women of Folk, featuring Sloan Wainwright, Lucy Wainwright Roche, and Suzzy Roche, this coming July 15.

Founding member and matriarch, Suzzy Roche has recorded numerous albums, written two books, and taught performance at NYU graduate and undergraduate schools and at Princeton University in the Atelier Program. Singer/songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche, daughter of Loudon Wainwright III and Suzzy Roche and half-sister of Rufus and Martha Wainwright, was born and raised in New York City. Wainwright Roche spent her formative years traveling with and amongst her large musical family.