Four races in one weekend, the All American BMX riders never quit

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – The All American BMX team continues to once again shine, producing multiple top-finishes in a weekend that saw the young riders race in four races.

Starting the long weekend of racing as early as Thursday, June 22, five riders took to the Champion Speedway BMX track in Owego – all placing in the top-three.

• Patrick White, first-place in 11 novice class

• Timmy White, second-place in 9 novice class

• Cameron Carnachan, first-place in 7 novice class

• Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson, third-place in 9 intermediate class

• ‘Factory’ Phil Sheridan, second-place in 12 expert class

Friday, June 23, saw a different group of six All American BMX riders take to the track in Schenectady, at Tri-City BMX. Once again, all six of the riders would place in the top-three.

• Patrick White, second-place in 13 novice class

• Degan Endress, second-place in 8 novice class

• Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson, first-place in 9 intermediate class

• Rowdy Etling, first-place in 9 novice class

• Timmy White, third-place in 8 novice class

• Reed Etling, third-place in 9 novice class

One race is enough for one day, right? Wrong, All American BMX coach Dave Lawson recruited enough support from his riders to make two separate trips to races come Saturday, June 24. The first race earlier in the day was at Horseheads BMX, where four All American BMX riders took to the track – all four placed in the top-two in some capacity.

• Owen Wier, second-place in 14 and over intermediate

• Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson, first-place in 8 intermediate class, and second-place in 8 cruiser class

• Patrick White, second-place in 12 novice class, and fourth-place in 14 and over cruiser class

• Timmy White, second-place in 8 novice class

That very evening, coach Lawson added an extra rider to the group on Saturday, as Lawson and his riders traveled back to Schenectady for another race at Tri-Valley BMX. All five riders placed in the top-three.

• Owen Wier, first-place in 14 novice class

• Degan Endress, third-place in 8 novice class

• Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson, second-place in 10 expert class

• Patrick White, second-place in 14 novice class

• Timmy White, second-place in 8 novice class

Coach Lawson noted that two of his riders, brothers Rowdy and Reed Etling will be moving to Ohio in the near future.

“Hopefully, some of team will take trip to Ohio to race with boys again. The state of Ohio has two indoor tracks and two outdoor tracks,” said coach Lawson.