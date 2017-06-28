First ever Mike Stensland Memorial 3 on 3 basketball tournament

GILBERTSVILLE – This first ever fundraiser to help support the antique Gilbertsville Soda Fountain has come to life through the hard work of the Village Improvement Society, Valerie Jackson of Gilbertsville Value Way – and many others.

If interested in the 3 on 3 basketball tournament, teams should be comprised of at least three individuals – no more than four. Games will each be one 15 minute period or play to 15 points – must win by two. These are half court games, with winners’ ball – and it is a double elimination tournament for all teams.

The cost for each team is just $40, and there will be separate age brackets – 10-12, 13-15, 16-18, and adult 19 plus – for both boys and girls.

All players and parents/guardians must sign the registration and release form in order to play. All checks must be payable to the Village Improvement Society.

The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 1, at Centennial Park in Gilbertsville at 9 a.m. The rain date for the tournament will be July 8.

Registration is scheduled to end on June 28, however, in order to fill the tournament up make sure to pick up a registration form quickly at the Gilbertsville Value Way and contact the below coordinators.

For more information contact Aimee at 783-4004; or Noelle at 783-2670.