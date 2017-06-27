St. Malachy's Parish celebrates Fr. Lester following retirement announcement

Frank Speziale Photo

SHERBURNE – On Sunday, June 25, a farewell party was held at St. Malachy's Parish in Sherburne in honor of Father Lester Smith, who has announced his retirement from the church at the end of June. It's reported that Fr. Lester is looking forward to moving to Syracuse, and spending his retirement with family and catching up on reading. Father Gerard Lupa was in attendance, and he will take over the church in Fr. Lester's absence. Furthermore, Fr. Lester says he will make himself available to the Diocese of Syracuse in the event that he is needed. Pictured above from left to right are parish members Carolyn Zimmerman and Paul Del Fuoco, Fr. Lester Smith, Fr. Gerard Lupa, and parish members Rosemarie Tenney and Jeannette Mody.