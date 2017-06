SHERBURNE – The Sherburne PONY League summer baseball team secured a solid 7-4 win at home, over Unadilla Valley.

Sherburne, a league rival, proves to continue to be a thorn in the side of the UV squad – handing them their second loss on the season – with the first coming on the season-opener where UV lost 14-6.

This seven inning game saw UV give the Sherburne squad a run for their money in the early parts of the game.