Junior Hellcats drop doubleheader to Vestal, outscored 19-0 on the weekend

VESTAL – Two losses on the weekend, the Junior Legion Hellcats team of Chenango County has some work to do following their back-to-back losses to Vestal at 9-0 and 10-0.

“We played absolutely horrible. Not a single player on the roster showed up to play. They (Junior Hellcats) didn’t respond well. I explained to them that we had to split today’s series at the absolute worst. They all played like they didn’t care,” said Junior Hellcat coach Nick McCullough. “On top of the bad play, we had multiple starters who decided not to come to the game today. Defense played well in both games. All other aspects of the game, we played terrible in.”

The first game between the Junior Hellcats and Vestal’s junior Legion team saw Vestal squeak in a run for the 1-0 lead after the first inning.

A respectable score.