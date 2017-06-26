Norwich Oxford Little League brings home two championships

Robert Law Photo

Norwich Oxford Little League – NOXLL’s Minor league team (ages 7-9) secured the championship with a 5-1 win for the Reds over the Yankees, on June 18. Pictured above in no particular order are: Emma Palmer, Olivia Palmer, Tiahannah Dean-Anderson, Kira Quattrocci, Lora Lee Brown, Bianca Burton, Addison Jackson, Melodee Rice, Ava Cirigliano. Missing from the photo is Annie Boland, Katherine Renneker, Elise Pepe, Abigail Telesky, and coaches Jessie Pepe and Dave Renneker. Standing in the back is coach Tai and PJ Quattrocchi. Members of both the Majors and Minors squads will compete in the Tri-County League as an All-Star team comprised – as the two combined squads will be looking to defend their championship from last year.